Cardinals elevate Bryson Albright

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Bryson Albright from the practice squad.

Albright joined the Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 4. He appeared in one game with Buffalo in 2016 and split his rookie season between the Bills’ active roster and practice squad.

He entered the NFL with Buffalo last year as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Miami (Ohio). Albright spent the preseason with Cincinnati until he was released on Sept. 2.

He played in 48 games at Miami (Ohio) with 35 starts and had 129 tackles, 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Arizona also announced it has signed tackle Javarius Leamon to the practice squad.

