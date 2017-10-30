Chiefs activate Steven Nelson

Getty Images

The Broncos activated linebacker Shane Ray from injured reserve ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs and the Chiefs have also brought back a defender for the game.

The Chiefs announced that they activated cornerback Steven Nelson. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week One after having core muscle surgery and formally designated for return a little less than a week ago.

Nelson started 15 regular season games and one postseason game for Kansas City last season. He had 65 tackles and 16 passes defensed in the regular season appearances.

Marcus Peters and Terrance Mitchell have been the every-down cornerbacks for the Chiefs so far this season with Phillip Gaines playing on about three-quarters of the snaps.