Getty Images

The Chiefs lead 17-3 at halftime, but they could have had even more points and an even bigger lead.

The Chiefs scored first on a 45-yard fumble return by cornerback Marcus Peters, who stripped former teammate Jamaal Charles with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter. They scored again 3:18 later when Alex Smith threw his 16th touchdown pass of the season, a 29-yarder to tight end Travis Kelce.

But Kansas City missed on other touchdown opportunities.

Following a Peters interception, the Chiefs got too cute for their own good with wide receiver throwing an interception to safety Darian Stewart in the end zone on a trick play. They got as close as the Denver 9 before the Chiefs threw their first pick of the season.

Kansas City later reached the Denver 3 before settling for a 25-yard Harrison Butker, and Smith lost a fumble on the next series after the Chiefs reached the Denver 33.

The Broncos broke their scoreless streak at five quarters after being shut out last week, getting a 27-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

Trevor Siemian went 5-of-14 for 56 yards and two interceptions, while Smith was 9-of-17 for 147 yards and a touchdown. Kelce has five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.