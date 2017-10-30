Cole Beasley is in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t trading Cole Beasley, but they might not have the wide receiver this week.

Beasley entered concussion protocol after hitting the back of his head on the ground in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ victory over Washington.

“Bease had a concussion during the game,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “But he was here this morning, and he seemed good. So we’ll take his situation day-by-day.”

Beasley took a 4-yard pass across the middle, but, on a tackle by linebacker Martrell Spaight, Beasley fell backward and hit the ground. He posted he was “OK” on his Twitter account.

Rookie Ryan Switzer replaced him.

Beasley led the Cowboys with catches last season but has only 18 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns this season. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones assured Beasley last week he was going nowhere after a false story surfaced that Dallas was trading him.