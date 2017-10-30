Corey Davis hopes to make a “big difference” in his return

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis practiced Monday, his hamstring healed enough that he expects to play Sunday.

“It felt good. It felt real good,” Davis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s felt good to knock the rust off and be out there with my team.

“I have real fresh legs. I am feeling good.”

The fifth-overall choice played in the season opener, catching six passes for 69 yards against the Raiders. He reinjured his hamstring the next week and hasn’t played since.

The Titans will ease him back into action.

“If we let him, he’d probably take every snap that he could,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. “But we’ll be smart getting him back in.”

The Titans can use him, ranking 26th in passing offense and 31st in red zone touchdown percentage.

“Hopefully, [I can make] a big difference,” Davis said. “I just have to go out there and do my part and be the best that I can. I want to go out there and make an impact, whatever way that may be.

“I feel ready right now. I want to go out there and do everything I can to help the team out.”