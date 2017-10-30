Delvin Breaux ready for return

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux is ready to return to action, having spent the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve following surgery to repair a fractured fibula. He practiced for two weeks and becomes eligible to play in Week 9.

“This week is going to be pretty big for me,” Breaux said Monday, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’m just happy to be back working and grinding, and hopefully Coach [Sean] Payton [will] unleash the beast, man.”

Payton indicated they would ease Breaux back into football activities after such a long absence. Breaux’s role remains unclear with rookie Marshon Lattimore and second-year veteran Ken Crawley as the starters.

New Orleans’ pass defense has continued to improve after starting the season last in the league. The Saints now rank 17th in pass defense and have made nine interceptions in seven games.