Eric Ebron doesn’t seem to mind trade talk

Getty Images

Lions tight end Eric Ebron has heard the rumors. He’s also heard the boos, every time a ball lands near him but not in his hands in Detroit.

While not coming right out and saying he wanted to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, he’s not exactly saying he doesn’t want to be traded, either.

“I mean, whenever someone talks about you you kind of pay attention to it,” Ebron said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “But do I give it much thought? No. . . . I just try to worry about this game. But at the end of the day, I can only control what I can and if I’m not here Tuesday, then it just is what it is.”

Later in his postgame press conference, he was asked if he wondered about a fresh spot with a new team. He smiled and paused and said: ”

Again he was asked. It went on for more than 10 minutes. Ebron each time was patient with the question and his answer.“Um, . . . Again, it is what it is. We’ll see Tuesday.”

The Lions might consider it, if only to get a big number off the books that can be spent elsewhere, and to move on from what has been a draft mistake (if only in the context of the players drafted behind him including Odell Beckham Jr.).

“I think I left a pretty good mark,” he said of his legacy in Detroit if last night’s loss to the Steelers was his last game. “If I get the opportunities, then I make plays. If not, then it is what it is. I mean, they boo me the hell off the field anyway.”

He had one drop early which would have been a magnificent catch (maybe only a Beckham makes it), but he also had a 44-yard catch-and-run late in the game which drew cheers. He has shown himself capable of making plays, if not on a consistent basis.