Everson Griffen: This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
AP

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen couldn’t get to Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer for a sack for most of Sunday afternoon, but he finally corralled the rookie with just under three minutes to play.

That gave Griffen 10 sacks on the season and at least one sack in each of the team’s eight games this season. He’s one of three players ever to pull that off, but Griffen pointed the spotlight in other directions after the game. He said his sacks come because  “everybody’s working together” and that should bode well for Griffen’s future sack count because he’s quite high on the talent around him in Minnesota.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of, from top to bottom,” Griffen said, via ESPN.com.

There’s not much competition for that title as the Vikings have gone to the playoffs twice since Griffen joined the team in 2010, but the relative ranking of different Vikings teams is less important than what this team can do in the present. With a 6-2 record and a defense that’s allowed less than 20 points in all but one game this season, things are looking pretty good on that front.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Everson Griffen: This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of

  1. The Vikes should sign Keenum to a long term contract now.
    In a quarterback starving NFL He’s going to be a hot commodity when this year’s contract runs out.

  2. Griffin, Hunter, Johnson, Joseph, Kendricks, Barr, Smith, Sendejo, Rhodes, Brock, Waynes, Bridgewater, Bradford, Keenum, McKinnon, Cook, Murray, Elflein, Reiff, Remmers, Diggs, Thielen, Rudolph, Treadwell, Floyd….. Zimmer. This team is stacked.

  3. Well, when you’ve spent your entire career as a member of the Minnesota Circus and their Traveling Clown Show, that’s not really saying a lot!
    skoLOL!!!!

  4. Let’s wait and see….the next 5 weeks will be tough games with no easy wins. The schedule eases quite a bit for the last 3 games so 3-2 at worst the next 5 would get to 12 wins. Everyone forgets this team won the division 2 years ago and if not for a sh!t storm of issues last year might be going for 3 straight this yr. I’m not sold on Keenum, the road games at the Redskins, Falcons and Panthers will tell the story.

  5. notice that this team is so deep while turd nation relies on a playoff choking QB to get them through the season which always ends in embarrassment….

    Rick > Ted

  6. So proud to have this guy playing for my team. Decent first half guys! Rest your bodies but not your minds the next couple weeks. The schedule is looking pretty tough the next half. Always good to have a defense like ours to fall back on though. SKOL!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!