Everson Griffen: This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of

AP

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen couldn’t get to Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer for a sack for most of Sunday afternoon, but he finally corralled the rookie with just under three minutes to play.

That gave Griffen 10 sacks on the season and at least one sack in each of the team’s eight games this season. He’s one of three players ever to pull that off, but Griffen pointed the spotlight in other directions after the game. He said his sacks come because “everybody’s working together” and that should bode well for Griffen’s future sack count because he’s quite high on the talent around him in Minnesota.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of, from top to bottom,” Griffen said, via ESPN.com.

There’s not much competition for that title as the Vikings have gone to the playoffs twice since Griffen joined the team in 2010, but the relative ranking of different Vikings teams is less important than what this team can do in the present. With a 6-2 record and a defense that’s allowed less than 20 points in all but one game this season, things are looking pretty good on that front.