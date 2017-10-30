Falcons expect Devonta Freeman will be limited in practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

On a third down play with a little more than five minutes to play in Sunday’s game against the Jets, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tried a pass to running back Devonta Freeman that went incomplete with linebacker Darron Lee in coverage on the play.

Freeman returned to the sideline while the Falcons kicked a field goal that extended their lead to 25-20 and was spotted getting some attention from medical personnel on what appeared to be his shoulder. He didn’t return to the game on Atlanta’s final possession, but there was no update on his condition from the team after the final whistle.

Coach Dan Quinn provided one on Monday. Per multiple reports from his press conference, Quinn confirmed Freeman was getting his shoulder checked out and said that the running back is expected to be limited in Wednesday’s practice. That doesn’t suggest a high level of concern about his condition, although we’ll see how the week plays out.

Freeman ran 12 times for 41 yards and caught one pass for 20 yards in Sunday’s win. Tevin Coleman led the team with 82 rushing yards, including a 52-yard scamper that set up a fourth quarter touchdown pass by Ryan.