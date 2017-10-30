Federal judge reinstates Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Getty Images

The on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again Ezekiel Elliott suspension is . . . ON.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla has denied Elliott’s motion for preliminary injunction. It means that Elliott’s suspension is back on. For now.

Elliott’s camp will appeal. However, until he can get the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to rule, he will miss time.

The Cowboys play the Chiefs at home on Sunday in Week Nine. Barring a successful appeal, Elliott will also miss games against the Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Washington, and Giants.