Fletcher Cox could be disciplined for hit on Joe Staley

Getty Images

As 49ers tackle Joe Staley deals with a fractured orbital bone, the man who apparently caused it may be facing a significant consequence.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league office is reviewing the play for discipline and possible suspension of Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

No clear shots of the hit have emerged; absent video evidence that the league deems to be sufficient to show the kind of hit and/or intent that would justify significant punishment, it’s hard to imagine that Cox would be suspended.

The league has imposed multiple suspensions in recent weeks, all of which have been upheld via an appeals process that delegates the resolution to a hearing officer jointly hired by the league and the NFL Players Association. The NFL currently continues to consider whether to suspend Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his concussion-causing hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.