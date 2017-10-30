Foot injury keeps Morris Claiborne out of practice

Getty Images

The Jets have a quick turnaround for a Thursday game against the Bills and that may be bad news for cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Claiborne did not practice on Monday because of the foot injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Claiborne was having a strong game against Julio Jones, who made his biggest impact on the game with a 53-yard catch in the third quarter while being guarded by Daryl Roberts.

Claiborne had a slew of injuries during his five years with the Cowboys, but has yet to miss any time with the Jets this season. He has 30 tackles and an interception in eight starts.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was also out of practice, although that’s been the case the last couple of weeks and he’s remained in the lineup. Wilkerson had his first sack of the year against Atlanta on Sunday.

Fullback Lawrence Thomas, defensive end Ed Stinson, tight end Jordan Leggett and safety Terrance Brooks were also sitting out on Monday. Cornerback Buster Skrine and right tackle Brandon Shell, who didn’t play on Sunday, were limited along with running back Matt Forte.