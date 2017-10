Getty Images

Former Eagles and Buccaneers linebacker Daniel Te’o Nesheim has died.

According to Priscilla Luong of KITV in Hawaii, there were no details of the 30-year-old’s death.

He was coaching at Hawaii Preparatory Academy.

He left Washington as the school’s all-time leader in sacks, and was drafted in the third round by the Eagles. He played for the Buccaneers from 2011-13, and finished his career with five sacks.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.