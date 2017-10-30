Inactives: Emmanuel Sanders, Todd Davis won’t play for Broncos

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was on the field for a pregame workout, testing his sprained ankle. But he remains a week away from returning, with the Broncos listed him among their inactives.

It is the second consecutive game the Broncos will play without Sanders.

Starting inside linebacker Todd Davis (ankle) won’t play either. Zaire Anderson, who has started only one career game, replaces him.

Denver already had ruled out tackle Donald Stephenson (calf). Its other inactives are quarterback Paxton Lynch, outside linebacker DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Lorenzo Doss and running back De'Angelo Henderson.

The Chiefs will have edge rusher Justin Houston (knee), center Mitch Morse and running back Charcandrick West. Morse hasn’t played since Week 2 because of a foot injury. West missed the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders with a concussion.

But offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn’t ready to return from a knee injury. He was among the team’s inactives. Kansas City’s other inactives are quarterback Tyler Bray, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, cornerback D.J. White, linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive lineman Roy Miller and safety Steven Terrell.