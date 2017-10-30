Jack Del Rio “can’t answer” why Raiders offense went away from big plays

October 30, 2017
The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak against the Chiefs in Week Seven and they did it by hitting on several big plays on offense in a 31-30 victory.

It looked like they’d be following a similar blueprint against the Bills when Sunday’s game got underway. They drove 81 yards for a touchdown and made four passing plays of at least 10 yards on their way to the end zone, but that proved to be the exception and not the rule for the unit in Buffalo.

Derek Carr threw for 72 yards on that drive, but was 12-of-19 for 107 yards in the first three quarters after that and the Bills would score the next 27 points on their way to a 34-14 victory. After the game, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was asked why the offense shifted gears.

“I can’t answer to that,” Del Rio said, via the East Bay Times. “I wasn’t — nobody was saying, ‘Don’t take a shot’ — I can’t speak to that right now.”

Del Rio didn’t go into depth when asked if he wanted to see a different offensive approach, but did note that four turnovers — three on offense and one on a punt return — wound up doing a lot of damage. There’s no question that turning the ball over didn’t help, but running 12 plays for 65 yards on the three drives after the opening touchdown didn’t do much to press any advantage the Raiders might have had on offense.

11 responses to “Jack Del Rio “can’t answer” why Raiders offense went away from big plays

  1. It’s easy to explain why this happened, the Bills wanted it more and their defense is for real.

  2. “Jack Del Rio ‘can’t answer’ why Raiders offense went away from big plays.” I dunno, I kind of think that the head coach should know why his team did or did not do something. That’s the whole point of being the head coach.

  4. It is time they give the responsibility of play calling to Carr. The current OC is horrible. There is NO WAY a team that got better on offense during the off season…and was ALREADY good, could turn this bad. That falls on the OC, plain and simple.

  8. This site has so much trouble giving the Bills any props. The Bills out hit them. They wanted it more. Idk why everyone loves Crabtree… hit him a few times and he takes himself out of the game.
    Tre white is making them look smart for not resigning Gilmore

  9. Oakland’s Super Bowl was The Chiefs game last Thursday. The Chiefs have been a thorn for the Raiders for awhile now. While the Raiders did play well in the Chiefs victory, they have met their goal for the season now. It’s a good thing the media doesn’t determine the Super Bowl. Why do you think they are called the Faiders?

  10. Offensively McKenzie & Del Rio should’ve kept what was working for the 2 previous years which means they should’ve re-signed both Musgrave and Latavius Murray. Adding a washed up cancer like Lynch was detrimental to say the least but that was forced upon the coaches by the owner as a publicity stunt so that’s all on Son-of-Al.

    Defensively, they should’ve got rid of Norton and signed a proven DC like Wade Phillips. I think the personnel improved but the defensive play calling is terrible. Zero interceptions through 8 games is absolutely inexcusable.

    I have to blame the coaching staff for not getting the players to focus on working hard rather than letting them buy into the offseason media hype surrounding the Raiders. And as mentioned above, adding Lynch created a circus atmosphere which was the last thing a young team needed.

  11. Bills played tough and are a good team. But given the weapons the Raiders have on offense, they should have easily put up 24-28 points…especially with 2 guys out in the Bills secondary. Problem is the Offensive coordinator. He refuses to call play action. He rarely runs behind the strength of the O-line (left side) like they did last year. He calls dink and dunk passing plays, taking what the D gives him, rather than attacking with his team’s strengths. He’s a first time O-coordinator and is clearly in over his head. That said, the Bills D forced turnovers and kept everything in front of them. They get kudos for that, too.

