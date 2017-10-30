Jack Del Rio “can’t answer” why Raiders offense went away from big plays

Getty Images

The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak against the Chiefs in Week Seven and they did it by hitting on several big plays on offense in a 31-30 victory.

It looked like they’d be following a similar blueprint against the Bills when Sunday’s game got underway. They drove 81 yards for a touchdown and made four passing plays of at least 10 yards on their way to the end zone, but that proved to be the exception and not the rule for the unit in Buffalo.

Derek Carr threw for 72 yards on that drive, but was 12-of-19 for 107 yards in the first three quarters after that and the Bills would score the next 27 points on their way to a 34-14 victory. After the game, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was asked why the offense shifted gears.

“I can’t answer to that,” Del Rio said, via the East Bay Times. “I wasn’t — nobody was saying, ‘Don’t take a shot’ — I can’t speak to that right now.”

Del Rio didn’t go into depth when asked if he wanted to see a different offensive approach, but did note that four turnovers — three on offense and one on a punt return — wound up doing a lot of damage. There’s no question that turning the ball over didn’t help, but running 12 plays for 65 yards on the three drives after the opening touchdown didn’t do much to press any advantage the Raiders might have had on offense.