Jerrell Freeman: No excuse to cope with any problem by taking pills

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy for the second time in less than a year on Monday.

Freeman will begin serving the suspension immediately, which isn’t much of a change for him as he’s been on injured reserve since early September. Freeman went on IR with a pectoral injury and a concussion, and he cited the latter injury in a statement about the suspension he posted to social media.

“I hate to [say] I’m sorry again but I am sorry,” Freeman wrote. “I’ve been on IR all year and you try and stay out of sight, but sorry for the distraction. I had been lying to friends, family and loved ones when it came to the question of “Are you OK?”. Knowing my career may over due everything that came with the head injury (that’s been purposely downplayed by me), memory loss and all, has actually been a bit of a struggle. That being said there’s no excuse to cope with any problems by taking any kind of pills. I don’t know my future but a big thanks to the Bears and the NFL, if I would have used their programs and services earlier than I did I wouldn’t be in this situation. Sorry again for the distraction.”

Freeman won’t be eligible to play again this season unless the Bears make a deep playoff run, although his description of life post-concussion makes one wonder if he’ll be playing again at any point.