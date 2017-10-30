Jerry Jones: Extra consideration of Goodell extension “shouldn’t surprise anybody”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT
A report from ESPN put Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the lead of a push to halt progress on a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and led to questions for Jones about what’s going on after the Cowboys won on Sunday.

Jones, who was added to the NFL’s Compensation Committee on an ad hoc basis, didn’t share his views about Goodell’s extension. He did say he “wouldn’t get into the nuances” of what was said on a recent conference call involving 17 team owners but that there’s nothing unusual about the way the process is being handled.

“I wouldn’t at all comment regarding that status,” Jones said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “As you know, I’m … very much involved in the dialogue that goes on with the contract. I’m not on the committee per se. But we make the commissioner in the NFL the most powerful person that I know of as to the organization and his constituency. So it’s a big deal when we not only hire him but when we extend him. That has a lot of consideration to it. It shouldn’t surprise anybody.”

Jones was part of a unanimous vote in May that gave the green light to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. Any attempt to block it now would take 24 owners agreeing not to move forward with a deal.

8 responses to “Jerry Jones: Extra consideration of Goodell extension “shouldn’t surprise anybody”

  1. Goodell is a cancer for the NFL. If they extend that bozos contract, he will just continue to fly the plane into the mountain.

  2. Goodell for all the good he done grwoing revenue to record highs. Has screwed the NFL multiple times. He continues to let the players run the NFL with this kneeling crap when it is hurting the NFL ratings and bottom line. He has to go.

  6. According to what I can find Goodell has made around $212 million since taking over in 2006. Hey Jerry – bye bye. Who wants this gig now. Owners blame you for a boring product and loss of fans due to a changing landscape. You have to try and deal with the tensions between the owners and players and the anger of some fans. Lots of no win situations. I’d ask them to Cut me a nice $50 million golden parachute payment and out the door I would go. Why stick around and put up with his crap..

  8. I think its more that there is an extension being considered at all is what is surprising. That they are giving extra consideration before proceeding is not surprising at all.

