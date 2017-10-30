Jerry Jones: Extra consideration of Goodell extension “shouldn’t surprise anybody”

Getty Images

A report from ESPN put Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the lead of a push to halt progress on a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and led to questions for Jones about what’s going on after the Cowboys won on Sunday.

Jones, who was added to the NFL’s Compensation Committee on an ad hoc basis, didn’t share his views about Goodell’s extension. He did say he “wouldn’t get into the nuances” of what was said on a recent conference call involving 17 team owners but that there’s nothing unusual about the way the process is being handled.

“I wouldn’t at all comment regarding that status,” Jones said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “As you know, I’m … very much involved in the dialogue that goes on with the contract. I’m not on the committee per se. But we make the commissioner in the NFL the most powerful person that I know of as to the organization and his constituency. So it’s a big deal when we not only hire him but when we extend him. That has a lot of consideration to it. It shouldn’t surprise anybody.”

Jones was part of a unanimous vote in May that gave the green light to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. Any attempt to block it now would take 24 owners agreeing not to move forward with a deal.