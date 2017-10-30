John Fox on Zach Miller: He’s not out of woods but doing as good as can be expected

Getty Images

Not long after the Bears confirmed Zach Miller‘s need for “urgent vascular surgery” in a statement, coach John Fox offered cautiously optimistic news on the tight end.

“It’s obviously going to take awhile for it to make sure that it remains good,” Fox said, via video from the team. “But he’s got good pulse in his lower leg as well as good feeling. His foot is warm, which is a good sign. Not saying he’s out of the woods by any stretch, but it’s as good as can be expected at this point. I’d appreciate it if you’d keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Miller dislocated his knee on an end zone play when he appeared to catch the ball but officials ruled otherwise. Fox said the medical staff “realized the problem immediately.” Reports surfaced that immediate surgery was needed to “save Miller’s leg.”

“I don’t want to go down that path,” Fox said. “I’m not a doctor. I don’t know. But I think they feel good about where he is right now as it relates to that.”

Fox said Miller will remain in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

Fox called Miller’s wife after Miller’s surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery, and Miller grabbed the phone to talk about his touchdown that wasn’t.

“He pretty much wanted his touchdown back,” Fox said. “. . . Typical Zach, he was arguing about catch/no catch. Very supportive of the team, very unselfish but that’s just him. Very genuine, very real. He was basically telling us to hang in there, but that’s the type of person he is and the kind of teammate he is.”

The coach called a team meeting Monday to address Miller’s injury.

“It’s like when your kid gets hurt,” Fox said. “It happens. You don’t want it happen. You always want what’s best for your kids. You build tight relationships with people. Of course it affects you. I think it affects everybody in that locker room.”