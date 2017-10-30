John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco has zero concussion symptoms

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Ravens to place quarterback Joe Flacco in the concussion protocol after he took a shot to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding to the ground in last Thursday’s 40-0 Ravens win, but it doesn’t sound like the team expects him to spend an extended period of time in it this week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday and provided a positive update on the quarterback’s condition. Harbaugh said that Flacco’s concussion “symptoms are zero” as the week gets underway.

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll play,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are in Tennessee to face the Titans this week. Alonso is expected to find out whether he’ll face a suspension from the league as a result of the hit on Monday.