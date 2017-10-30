Jordan Reed not expected to play this week

Getty Images

The week leading up to Sunday’s loss to Dallas was a trying one on the injury front in Washington and it looks like there will be more of the same this week.

Tight end Jordan Reed injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game and Redskins coach Jay Gruden said on Monday that he does not expect Reed will be healthy enough to play against the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday. Reed missed Week Three while dealing with injuries to his chest, shoulder and toe, but has appeared in every other game this season.

Vernon Davis would be in line for more offensive attention if Reed is out of action.

Washington also saw tight end Niles Paul leave Sunday’s game with a head injury and Gruden said defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis will have hand surgery. Throw in all of the injuries from last week and it’s shaping up to be another extensive injury report in Week Nine.