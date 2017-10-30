Kyle Williams: Marcell Dareus trade “best for both sides”

Getty Images

The Bills traded away another player at the end of last week when they shipped defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville for a draft pick, but there was no ill effect on the field against the Raiders on Sunday.

The Bills rolled over Oakland for a 34-14 win that showed that losing Dareus would have no more impact on them than the deals that sent Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby and Reggie Ragland out of town. The team is 5-2 and Dareus had contributed more off-field headlines than on-field ones, which left his longtime partner on the defensive line Kyle Williams feeling like the move was a good thing for all involved.

“I think it’s best for both sides the way everything was landing or headed,” Williams said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think it’s good for him to have a change of scenery and I think to kind of move on from here. I wish nothing but the best for him. It’s still tough for me because I poured a lot of myself into him over the last seven years. It’s tough to see him go. He’ll always be a friend. I’ll always pull for him.”

Other Bills players echoed Williams’ feelings and the Bills have little reason not to trust in what General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have been doing because the results on the field have been good in the present while they work to set things up for sustainable success in the years to come.