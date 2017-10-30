Leonard Fournette, Dede Westbrook practice for Jaguars Monday

Getty Images

A couple of offensive players were back on the practice field for the Jaguars on Monday after absences of very different durations.

Running back Leonard Fournette did not play in Jacksonville’s 27-0 win in Week Seven because of an ankle injury suffered the week before. The thought at the time Fournette sat out was that he’d use the bye week to heal and return to action for this week’s game against the Bengals.

It looks like Fournette is on track for that return. He worked on the field Monday as the team got back from their time off, although there’s no injury report to reveal how much work he did until Wednesday.

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook was also on the field. He’s been out since being placed on injured reserve ahead of Week One because he had core muscle surgery and is eligible to return to the active roster this week. If he does, it would be the regular season debut for the fourth-round pick.