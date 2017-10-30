Marcus Peters returns Jamaal Charles fumble for touchdown

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles‘ return to Kansas City got off to a rousing start with an 18-yard run, bringing back some pleasant memories for Chiefs fans. But they enjoyed his fumble more.

Marcus Peters stripped the Broncos running back of the football after Charles was stood up, and Peters returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

It gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chiefs released Charles in March after nine seasons and 7,260 yards. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Broncos in May.