Monday morning one-liners

RB LeSean McCoy likes the strong will the Bills have shown this season.

The Dolphins hope to get healthier on offense.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski isn’t happy with how he’s been playing.

The Jets are waiting for word on CB Morris Claiborne‘s foot injury.

Making the case for Ravens RB Alex Collins‘ role continuing to grow.

DE Carlos Dunlap‘s wingspan bailed the Bengals out on Sunday.

The Browns are the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-8 in back-to-back seasons.

The Steelers will try to avoid the bye week problems of recent seasons.

Wide receivers Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins have been thriving for the Texans.

Colts wideouts didn’t do much in Sunday’s loss.

Where are the Jaguars working to improve coming out of their bye week?

A blueprint for the Titans to follow to an AFC South title.

Should the Broncos turn to QB Brock Osweiler?

A look at how Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is holding up as an offensive workhorse.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn second-guessed not going for it early in Sunday’s loss.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack had a quiet game in his return to Buffalo.

DE DeMarcus Lawrence continues to pace the Cowboys pass rush.

Checking in with former Giants as the team returns from its bye week.

CB Jalen Mills was on the cover of the Eagles game program Sunday and celebrated with an interception return for a touchdown.

A lot of rain and a lot of injuries were on the menu for the Redskins against the Cowboys.

Said Bears coach John Fox, “Our defense has been pretty salty for a month now. We just don’t have a lot of room for error. It’s not lack of compete, for sure.”

Lions WR Golden Tate lamented his fumble on Sunday night.

Packers RB Aaron Jones headed home for the bye week.

WR Adam Thielen enjoyed the Vikings’ trip to London.

The Falcons defense held up well in the rain.

Panthers defenders were happy to have LB Luke Kuechly back on Sunday.

The Saints paid tribute to the late Fats Domino.

Penalties helped sink the Buccaneers against the Panthers.

A numerical look at QB Drew Stanton‘s past Cardinals starts.

The Rams are looking at a tougher schedule in the second half.

Said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan of QB C.J. Beathard, ““Does he seem like there’s any quit in him? I was very pleased with his demeanor. He got banged up a lot today, but the way he kept going out there and stayed aggressive and played to the best of his ability.”

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham‘s day included trade rumors and game-winning touchdowns.