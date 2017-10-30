Monday’s PFT PM: Five-Down Territory

PFTPM

After an 18-hour day of working that isn’t really working followed by four hours of sleeping that is actually sleeping following by three-hours of PFT Live which really is live followed by a ride to LaGuardia for a flight to Pittsburghia and a drive to suburbia, the first order of Monday afternoon business is the PFT PM podcast, Five-Down Territory edition.

This week’s version is posted, and it includes praise of Deshaun Watson (maybe he really is Michael Jordan), a closer look at Jerry vs. Roger, some trade deadline talk, a look at the best teams in both conferences, and more.

