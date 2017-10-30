NFL, Players Coalition meeting canceled, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on October 30, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT
The Players Coalition hoped to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Texans owner Bob McNair, and unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Monday in Philadelphia. That won’t be happening. And it’s currently not known when the next meeting between the Players Coalition and the league.

The league didn’t accept our invitation,” Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins said Sunday, via the Associated Press. “At this point, the ball is in their court. We’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing. Guys are working around the league.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jenkins and retired receiver Anquan Boldin have been in constant communication with the league office, and the two sides remain interested in continuing the dialogue via a face-to-face meeting.

“They want to get back to football; we want to move past anthem demonstrations,” Jenkins said. “But to do that, we need to be able to replace the platform that we have.”

At some point, the players need to regard this issue for what it is — a rare item of significant leverage that can be traded for something else the players want, whether it’s a reformed disciplinary procedure, overhaul or elimination of the marijuana policy, or anything else that the league would be willing to give up in order to give the owners what they clearly want: An end to sitting or kneeling during the anthem.

This where Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to ditch the “enforcer” faςade and become a deal-maker. Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith should get together and develop a joint league/union policy that mandates standing for the anthem, in exchange for something for the players. That’s what former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and the late Gene Upshaw would have done.

11 responses to “NFL, Players Coalition meeting canceled, for now

  1. Players agreeing to stop insulting fans and decades of NFL history in exchange for a more lenient drug policy so they can get high slightly more often would be a fitting epitaph to the end of the Goodell error.

  2. Malcolm Jenkins and the rest of these players should just shut up and do their jobs. Do the rest of that crap on their own time like the rest of us regular folks do.

  4. Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith should get together and develop a joint league/union policy that mandates standing for the anthem, in exchange for something for the players.

    ———

    Oh, really? Then they would simply go back to kneeling again whenever they “wanted something.” You don’t negotiate with terrorists.

  5. This where Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to ditch the “enforcer” faςade and become a deal-maker. Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith should get together and develop a joint league/union policy that mandates standing for the anthem, in exchange for something for the players. That’s what former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and the late Gene Upshaw would have done.

    I could not agree more! The players shouldn’t and won’t cave on this, and the League should stop it’s self inflicted wounds. Overshadowing some really great effort in games by players benefits no one and that is what is happening.

  7. “Jenkins said. “But to do that, we need to be able to replace the platform that we have.””

    –The only platform they were given was for doing their job playing football.

    “This where Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to ditch the “enforcer” faςade and become a deal-maker.”

    –100% wrong. This where the employer needs to act like an employer and deal with employee’s ruining their company

  8. The players need to realize that they have absolutely no leverage. Yes, they have a union but their average careers last 4 years, not 30 years like most other union members. There is no solidarity when that is the case……get your shot, make your money and then get out is what 99% of their membership are thinking. McNair’s comments were spot on.

  9. You can’t speculate what Tagliabue would do in this situation because he would have not let it get to this point. He was an actual leader who wielded his power for the good of the business, not for so called social justice.

  10. The more these spoiled millionaires act up, the less i want to do with them. I wish McNair would have forfeited the game after all those players were disrespectful during the anthem.

  11. How about this – you play football, collect your pay, and let the owners run their business the way they see fit so long as no rules are broken. Or, quit the NFL and flip burgers and protest the world on your time.

