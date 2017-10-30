Packers could play in London next season

Getty Images

Only six teams have yet to play in London. The NFL wants to make sure they do. Soon.

The Packers are one of the six teams, and according to ESPN, signs point to them having a game against the Rams in London next season. The Rams have agreed to play one home game in London annually from 2016-19, and the Packers are on their home schedule for 2018.

“[There is] a desire to try to get the other six teams that haven’t been over as well,” NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s not the be-all and end-all, but you kind of like to get closer to have all 32 teams over. That seems like a really nice narrative.”

The Packers are steadfast in refusing to give up a home game because of the economic impact it would have on Green Bay. Plus, all Packers home games are old out on a season-ticket basis.

Other teams are reluctant to give up a home game against the Packers because they are assured a sellout when they come to town. But the Jaguars gave up a home game against the Cowboys to play them in London in 2014.

The NFL held four games in London this season, with the last played Sunday as the Vikings beat the Browns.