Patrick Robinson in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Eagles won their sixth straight game on Sunday, but they may need to try for lucky number seven without the help of cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed at Monday’s press conference that Robinson is in the concussion protocol after the 33-10 win over the 49ers. He’ll need to progress through the protocol without any delays if he’s going to get cleared in time to face the Broncos.

Robinson’s injury comes at a moment when the team appears close to getting Ronald Darby back from the dislocated ankle he suffered in the season opener. Darby has been practicing and was listed as questionable the last two weeks before ultimately remaining on the inactive list.

Pederson said Monday, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that Darby is still getting into football shape and the team does not want to rush the process. If Robinson can’t play, there could be a push to deviate from that course of action but it appears the Eagles will let the week play out before making any decisions.