Report: 49ers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

The 49ers have tried two quarterbacks this season. They might have a third starter soon.

San Francisco pulled off a trade with the Patriots, giving up a 2018 second-round draft pick for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The Patriots were expected to hold onto Garoppolo, having resisted calls about him in the past. But Garoppolo, 25, becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

He started two games last season and went 2-0 with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

In September, New England traded another backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Brissett is starting for the Colts with Andrew Luck still rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

The 49ers started veteran Brian Hoyer the first six games before rookie C.J. Beathard got his chance the past two games. Neither has won a game, with San Francisco 0-8.