Richard Sherman: Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback we’ve faced

Getty Images

Even though the Texans lost on Sunday, it feels like they won. Because they now have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Not one of the best “young” quarterbacks. One of the best quarterbacks, period.

But don’t take it from me, as if you ever would. Take it from Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who via Peter King of TheMMQB.com had this to say to Watson after Seattle’s 41-38 win: “‘You played the best game any quarterback has ever played against us, and we’ve played all the legends. I respect how you hung in there and kept battling and battling.'”

To King, Sherman offered this assessment of Watson: “My God, Houston’s so lucky. By next year, he’s going to be a top five quarterback in this league, and that includes the two big dogs [Tom Brady and AaronRodgers]. He makes you dig to the deepest part of your competitive juices to beat him.”

As if folks in Cleveland didn’t have enough reasons to be upset.

In Houston, folks have plenty of reasons to be happy, apart from the baseball team that’s on the brink of its first World Series title. Their football team could soon be playing for an NFL championship. Until they do (and after they do), they’ll continue to be contenders each and every week, and each and every year, for as long as they have Watson.

And they’d be wise to never let him go.