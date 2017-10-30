Seahawks say Earl Thomas has “slight” hamstring pull

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas closed out Sunday’s game against the Texans on the bench after hurting his hamstring while trying to chase down DeAndre Hopkins on a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Thomas said after the game that he wanted to return to the game, but that the team’s coaches “just didn’t let me” go back on the field. Head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Thomas’ condition during an appearance on ESPN 710 in Seattle on Monday.

Carroll confirmed, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Thomas “was going to steal his helmet” to get back into the lineup, but that he ultimately relented. Carroll described Thomas’ injury as a “slight” hamstring pull that isn’t as bad as the injury that kept him out of one game last season but that they still have “to see what that means” in terms of his availability for Week Nine.

Bradley McDougald would step in alongside Kam Chancellor at safety in the event Thomas can’t play. Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown and made five tackles before getting hurt against the Texans.

  1. That Seattle defense is on it’s last leg. The hits are adding up for Mr. Thomas. This makes back to back seasons with a leg injury. With the position he plays, it’s difficult to have much longevity at a high level. I’m sure it was fun while it lasted. But the best days of the Legion are behind them.

    The Seahawks were the #1 defense prior to this game.

    You obviously didn’t watch the game. Have you watched any this year? Thomas is his usual sideline-to-sideline, playmaking self. Did you miss the pick-6 that kicked off Seattles scoring?

    Did you see the play he hurt his hammy on? Hopkins busted loose on a screen and Thomas turned on teh jets trying to catch him. He may have run him down if not for the tweak.

    “the best days of the Legion are behind them”??… They’re 5th in turnovers this year. Their best ranking since 2013… do you remember what happened that year??

