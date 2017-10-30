Seahawks say Earl Thomas has “slight” hamstring pull

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas closed out Sunday’s game against the Texans on the bench after hurting his hamstring while trying to chase down DeAndre Hopkins on a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Thomas said after the game that he wanted to return to the game, but that the team’s coaches “just didn’t let me” go back on the field. Head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Thomas’ condition during an appearance on ESPN 710 in Seattle on Monday.

Carroll confirmed, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Thomas “was going to steal his helmet” to get back into the lineup, but that he ultimately relented. Carroll described Thomas’ injury as a “slight” hamstring pull that isn’t as bad as the injury that kept him out of one game last season but that they still have “to see what that means” in terms of his availability for Week Nine.

Bradley McDougald would step in alongside Kam Chancellor at safety in the event Thomas can’t play. Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown and made five tackles before getting hurt against the Texans.