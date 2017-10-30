T.Y. Hilton doesn’t say much about trade chatter

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had a lot to say about the poor play of the team’s offensive line after their Week Seven loss to the Jaguars, but he wasn’t as talkative this week when the subject was himself.

Specifically, the subject was PFT’s report that the Colts are willing to trade Hilton as they try to remake the roster that’s led them to a 2-6 record to this point in the season. Hilton was asked about the possibility of a trade and his desire to stay with the team after the 24-23 loss to the Bengals wrapped up.

“Is that a question?” Hilton asked in response, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Multiple sources told PFT that Hilton does want to remain in Indianapolis and the response indicates that’s the case, although it doesn’t mean someone won’t bowl the Colts over with an offer before the Halloween deadline to complete trades.

Cornerback Vontae Davis‘ name has also been bandied about as a trade possibility, so the Colts may make a move even if Hilton stays put.