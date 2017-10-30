Texans get Jeremy Lane, two draft picks for Duane Brown

Getty Images

The Texans and Seahawks traded disgruntled players as Houston gets veteran cornerback Jeremy Lane, a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019 in return for offensive tackle Duane Brown, via multiple reports.

Lane played only six of 71 snaps in Seattle’s victory over Houston on Sunday. He tweeted his displeasure at losing his starting job last Tuesday in his return from a groin injury that kept him out since Week 4 when he was hurt on the first series against the Colts.

Rookie Shaquill Griffin replaced Lane at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, with Justin Coleman playing the nickel.

Lane played all 16 games last season as the team’s nickel, starting nine. He started the first four games this season, though he was ejected in the first series of the season opener.

The Texans can use all the defensive help they can get. They ranked first in total defense last season but have fallen to 18th this season. Houston has lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to injuries and Brian Cushing to a suspension.