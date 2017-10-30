Texans lose Christian Covington to torn biceps

Getty Images

The Texans defense will likely be without defensive end Christian Covington for the rest of the season.

Covington tore his biceps in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and coach Bill O’Brien said on Monday that Covington is not expected to play again this year.

“It’s too bad for him, because he was really playing at a high level,” O’Brien said, via ESPN.com. “It’s too bad for us, too.”

Covington, a 2015 sixth-round pick, saw his playing time increase a great deal when J.J. Watt was lost for the season. He started the last two games and had 16 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble for the year.

Joel Heath, Carlos Watkins and Kendall Langford are other defensive end options. Langford was inactive for Sunday’s game.