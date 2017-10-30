Texans trade Duane Brown to Seattle

Getty Images

A big name has changed teams on the eve of the trade deadline: The Texans sent veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown to Seattle, via multiple reports. Houston will get cornerback Jeremy Lane and draft pick compensation, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Seahawks apparently liked what they saw Sunday when Brown made his season debut, playing 68 of 71 snaps for the Texans in their loss at Seattle. Brown’s name had been linked to trade rumors with the offensive line-needy Seahawks, and the rumors proved true.

The Texans might have moved Brown anyway, given his lengthy contract holdout. He only returned to the team last Monday after requesting a trade weeks ago.

But his comments over the weekend might have sealed his departure. Brown was the most outspoken Texans player in criticism of owner Bob McNair after McNair’s “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison” comment.