Trevor Siemian intercepted three times as Chiefs earn 29-19 win over Broncos

AP

The Denver Broncos have a quarterback problem.

Trevor Siemian was intercepted three times by the Chiefs on Monday night as Kansas City earned a 29-19 victory to improve to 6-2 on the season. Siemian has now thrown eight interceptions with just two touchdowns passes over Denver’s last five games. The Broncos are 1-4 in those games. He finished with 198 yards on 19 of 36 passing with one touchdown.

The Chiefs could have made the game even more lopsided if not for mistakes of their own. A trick play went awry as Tyreek Hill was intercepted on a pass by safety Darian Stewart. Harrison Butker also kicked five field goals on the night as Kansas City failed to convert two red zone drives into touchdowns.

But it was still a comfortable victory for the Chiefs, who keep pace with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at the top of the AFC standings.

Marcus Peters returned a Jamaal Charles fumble 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead. Alex Smith would connect with Travis Kelce on a 29-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. Butker and Brandon McManus traded field goals before Devontae Booker scored on a 6-yard run for Denver’s first touchdown of the night to close the gap to 20-13 last in the third quarter.

Three more Butker field goals gave the Chiefs a comfortable cushion the rest of the way. Siemian’s 11-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Derby just trimmed the final deficit.

Alex Smith completed 14 of 31 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City. Kareem Hunt was held under 100 yards of total offense for the first time in eight games this season for the Chiefs.

Peters, Ron Parker and Kenneth Acker each came up with an interception of Siemian.