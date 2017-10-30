Vikings claim Mack Brown, return Andrew Sendejo to roster

Getty Images

The Vikings made a couple of roster moves upon returning from Sunday’s 33-16 win over the Browns in London.

The team announced that safety Andrew Sendejo is back on the 53-man roster. Sendejo was serving a one-game suspension as a result of violating player safety rules that came to an end after the Vikings polished off the Browns.

They also claimed running back Mack Brown off of waivers from Washington, who let Brown go to make room for offensive line help ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Brown has eight carries for 29 yards and one catch for 11 yards in three appearances this season. Assuming he remains on the roster through the bye week, his first game with the Vikings will come against his former team in Week 10.

To make room, the Vikings waived wide receiver Rodney Adams and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison. Adams was a fifth-round pick this year, but has yet to see action in the regular season.