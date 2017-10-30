World Series TV rating falls from NFL lead-in but beats Sunday Night Football

In the head-to-head matchup between baseball and football on Sunday night, baseball won in the TV ratings race. But Sunday night’s baseball game lost viewers compared to its Sunday afternoon football lead-in on FOX.

The classic 10-inning Game 5 between the Astros and Dodgers drew a 12.8 overnight rating on FOX, while the Steelers-Lions game drew a 9.4 overnight rating on NBC. This is the second consecutive year that the World Series game on Sunday night has out-drawn Sunday Night Football.

The highest-rated TV program in America on Sunday, however, was the Dallas-Washington game on FOX, which served as the lead-in to the World Series game and drew a 15.3 overnight rating.

Ratings for CBS, which had a great game between the Texans and Seahawks at the same time as that FOX broadcast, are not yet available.

  1. Let’s see, a WS game vs a mid-season NFL game that wasn’t even a Div rivalry. No surprise, nothing to see here.

  4. Well considering that the Texans – Seahawks game was not nationally televised, how does that work for ratings? The sad part is, that was the best football game of the day by far.

  5. Sad. But the geniuses who schedule the Lions in prime time have to know what they’re in for. The more interesting story is the Redskins, as they have added an artistry to the type and timing of their fumbles that is really hard to describe unless you see it happening in real time. I was humming the Nutcracker Suite while they gracefully coughed it up over and over.

  6. Keep protesting and see what happens. The inmates need to shut up and just play. This fan doesn’t want to see that crap during football. Want to do it afterwards and when off the clock, go ahead I could even get behind that. But this protesting crap needs to go. The players are killing the golden goose one knee and fist raise at a time.

  7. aarons444 What do you expect owners to do about it? Players are the ones who want limited practice, hits. How does an owner force a game to be good?

  jjackwagon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:54 am
    Let's see, a WS game vs a mid-season NFL game that wasn't even a Div rivalry. No surprise, nothing to see here.

    ====

    Last year was Cowboys / Eagles and the Indians / Cubs out drew it

  9. I think the baseball game ended about an hour before tonight’s MNF game.

    (I love baseball, but five hours is madness.)

  aarons444 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:55 am
    In 30 years as a fan, I can't recall the last time this happened.

    .. hopefully owners are paying attention.

    ===

    Last year it did

  11. I did not stay up to watch the entire WS game, but it was an instant classic World Series game. It should have beat ratings over a NFL game that had little national interest.

  14. Lets take this information and twist it to fit our emotional state. Anyone that doesn’t play along will be harassed and degraded.

    -American social media rules.

  15. @aarons444 says:

    In 30 years as a fan, I can’t recall the last time this happened.

    .. hopefully owners are paying attention.
    ==================================================================================
    Hopefully you work in the marketing world because why else would you be tracking this for 30 years?

  16. Nothing says: “America’s favorite sport” like when one of the most boring to watch sports out performs you. And it was a non factor game, series tied at 2, with no real need to tune in. You took 2nd to a game that the general public wouldn’t even bother watching, 2nd to baseball. It’s been about 30 years since that happened.

    #Trumpiswinningagain.

  17. @mysportsrumors says:

    jjackwagon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:54 am
    Let's see, a WS game vs a mid-season NFL game that wasn't even a Div rivalry. No surprise, nothing to see here.

    ====

    Last year was Cowboys / Eagles and the Indians / Cubs out drew it
    ========================================================================================================
    Oh, the Cubs that hadn’t won the WS in over 100 years?

  20. The Cowboys-Redskins game was the most watched program on network TV yesterday and people are talking about anthem protest being the reason the World Series drew more than a Week 8 Sunday Night Football Game. It’s the World Series, not game 6 of 162. Strange!

  21. Tea Partier conservatives: “I’m done with football, but I’m still going to comment on football boards”

  22. The WS was an epic game being played for a championship. Comparing it to a run of the mill regular season game in any other sport isnt even fair.

  23. I hate the cowboys being nicknamed americas team but you can’t deny they are the most popular. So crazy considering they haven’t won anything for so long.

