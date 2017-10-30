Zach Miller needed urgent vascular surgery for knee damage

Getty Images

Bears tight end Zach Miller has more to worry about than the fact a touchdown was taken off the board yesterday.

According to a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN, there’s also concern for far more than his return to the field.

Miller stayed in New Orleans last night to have “urgent vascular surgery” to repair the damage from his dislocated knee.

That suggests serious damage, that transcends his availability for future football games. Miller was carted off in the third quarter and taken to the hospital.

The 33-year-old has missed plenty of time with injuries in recent years, finishing the 2014 and 2016 seasons on injured reserve with broken feet. But this report sounds far more serious.