49ers cut Will Redmond

Getty Images

The 49ers took cornerback Will Redmond in the third round of the 2016 draft, but he spent a season and a half on injured reserve, never playing a down for the team.

San Francisco waived Redmond off injured reserve Tuesday.

Redmond tore an anterior cruciate ligament in October 2015 while at Mississippi State. That dropped his draft stock, and the 49ers nabbed Redmond on the second day of the 2016 draft.

An ankle injury sent him to injured reserve this season.

The 49ers also announced the trade of cornerback Rashard Robinson to the Jets and the release of quarterback Brian Hoyer.