49ers trade Rashard Robinson to Jets

The 49ers aren’t done making trades.

A day after creating a huge splash by trading for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have made a less noteworthy move by trading away cornerback Rashard Robinson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Robinson is heading to the Jets.

The 49ers took Robinson out of LSU in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He has started the first seven games this season, but last week the 49ers demoted him out of the starting lineup, and apparently they’re not pleased with his progress.

Robinson is just 22 years old, so the Jets’ front office must think he has room to grow. Jets coach Todd Bowles, however, did not appear to be in on the decision to make the trade: Reporters at the Jets’ facility say Bowles only learned about it from the media.