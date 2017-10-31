Belichick on Garoppolo trade: We rode it out as long as we could

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t wait to be asked any of the obvious questions that were waiting for him on a Tuesday morning conference call.

Belichick opened with a long statement about the decision to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers. Belichick said he has a “tremendous amount of respect” for Garoppolo and that the 49ers are getting a “good quarterback” who the Patriots would have liked to keep on the roster.

Belichick said he couldn’t find any feasible way to make that happen, however, and wanted to make a trade before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline because it was their last chance to do so.

“We probably had in my mind, in my opinion, the best quarterback situation in the league for the last 2.5 years,” Belichick said. “It is just not sustainable given the way that things are set up. Definitely not something we wanted to walk away from and I felt we rode it out as long as we could. We’ve, over a period of time, explored every option possible to sustain it but, at this point, it felt like we had to make a decision. It’s a very complex situation on multiple levels. This is really the last window that we had and we did what we felt was best for the team.”

Belichick said that there were “fair questions” to ask about the way the trade came together and the conversations they had about dealing Garoppolo, but that he wouldn’t be talking about the process. He also said he wouldn’t discuss any other potential roster moves as the team now has one quarterback on the roster and will presumably be bringing someone in to back up Tom Brady.

33 responses to “Belichick on Garoppolo trade: We rode it out as long as we could

  9. When it became obvious they couldn’t get a deal done beyond this year Belichick kept his insurance policy as long as he could then sold as high as he could to an NFC team that isn’t going to let Garoppolo get away to avoid strengthening an AFC competitor. Obviously there was an agreement on releasing Hoyer included. The Niners got their potential franchise QB and Belichick controlled where he went and got a higher pick than he probably would have in a tag and trade deal after the season. Good deal for NE under the circumstances and a great deal for SF, they get to test drive Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

  10. No matter who was the back-up, the Pats would not win the Superbowl (all that matters to this winning organization) if Brady is out so who is back-up i irrelevant.

    BB realized that and made the best move for the future of the Pats (though, in truth, a pass rusher would have been a better addition).

  11. The lesson here for the Patriots Fans is just how hard it is to find a franchise QB. Brady is the GOAT and Mallett, Brissett and Garapolo are examples of how short all of them fall compared to him. Some teams like the Packers get 2 of them (Favre and Rogers), but most never get one at all. Enjoy the ride… it does eventually end. Sadly, says every 49ers (Montana), Dolphins (Marino), Cowboys (Aikman) Colts and Broncos (Manning x2) fan.

  13. The real winner is Jimmy G. Some team will pay him big bucks in a few months no matter what happens the rest of this season. If he flops he now has the excuse of playing for a rebuilding team.

  16. For kicks, to annoy the NFL, I’d love to see them sign Kaepernick. And I actually could see them doing it (though I suspect Hoyer will be signed).

    Could also see them taking a chance with Griffin III.

  17. Two thoughts, if the unthinkable happens and #12 goes down next game does Belichick have the cajones to bring in Kaep? Will Kraft break ranks?

  18. In other words, Garoppolo wanted more money than they were willing to give him. I bet the Niners won’t be so reluctant, especially if he plays well.

  22. Well, give Belichick credit. When Hoyer is signed as Brady’s backup, this will essentially become a QB swap with a second round pick thrown in for the Patriots.

    Of course this also depends on two things: Garoppolo playing well for San Francisco, and neither father time nor injury effecting Tom Brady.

  24. Translation: Garropolo struggled through training camp in year 3, he got injured in his second start, and couldn’t even beat the 40 year old starter. We don’t think he is the long term solution. Back to the drawing board.

  25. As clearly and as logically as BB addressed the situation, some still seem to think there was some sort of conspiracy involved with the trade? WOW.

  28. They probably could’ve gotten more for him from the Browns. But I don’t understand why an 0-8 team would give up a 2nd-round pick for a QB. It’s too late to save this season. Just go after a guy in the draft with the top pick, or find one in free agency.

  29. GomersTeabag says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:35 pm
    Two thoughts, if the unthinkable happens and #12 goes down next game does Belichick have the cajones to bring in Kaep…
    ————————————————

    I think we have seen enough of Belichick through the years to know he has the cajones to make any transaction that he believes could help the team.

  31. whenwilliteverend says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:38 pm
    In other words, Garoppolo wanted more money than they were willing to give him. I bet the Niners won’t be so reluctant, especially if he plays well.

    ———-
    Of course. With Brady on the roster it would be nuts to give Garrapolo starter pay at his market value, in todays market he can get more than Brady currently gets.. And likewise it would be nuts for JG to accept backup pay considering what his market value is. It’s no knock on either side that they couldn’t bring that together.

  33. Belichick is a great football man, but he really blew this one. The Patriots were reportedly offered a top ten (top five?) pick in the 2017 draft for Garoppolo, but now will slide into Round 2 because “we rode it out as long as we could”. That was an expensive ride, especially knowing that the closer they waited to the trading deadline the less they were going to get. This trade was inevitable, so why not sell at peak value? As Branch Rickey said, it is better to make a trade too early than too late. That having been stated, Belichick is still the smartest guy in the league.

