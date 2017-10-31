Ben McAdoo: You can make case we weren’t hungry enough

Getty Images

The Giants had a bye last week and General Manager Jerry Reese held a press conference that saw him both say he was responsible for putting together a 1-6 team and that he’d put together a good team that bought into its own hype too much.

As a result of that hype purchase, Reese said he thinks the team has not been hungry enough this season. That criticism extends beyond the players to the job the coaching staff has done to get players ready to play and coach Ben McAdoo addressed it on Monday by saying that a lack of hunger would only account for some of what’s gone wrong this year.

“Were we a hungry enough football team?” McAdoo said, via Newsday. “You can make a case that we weren’t. … Each and every game, there are a variety of things that happen that put you on a path to either winning or losing, and the same can be said for a season. So it’s difficult to point to just one thing and say it’s just one thing. We have to be careful of doing that.”

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was one of the players that called this Giants team the best one they’ve ever been on, although he said Monday that never meant “we’re so good we don’t have to get ready to go play.” He did add that he feels the “hungriest” team wins in the NFL, allowing him to see Reese’s point based on the comparison between the team has performed in close games this year and the way they won them last year.