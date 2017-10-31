Bills release Joe Banyard

Getty Images

Running back Joe Banyard returned to the Bills three days ago when the team traded Marcell Dareus, opening a roster spot. He lost his spot when the Bills traded for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Banyard signed with the Bills early in free agency after spending three seasons in Minnesota and two in Jacksonville. He was inactive for three of the Bills’ first five games and did not record a carry before they released him to make room for wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

Banyard played 13 special teams snaps Sunday in the victory over the Raiders.