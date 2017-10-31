Brandon Beane expects Anquan Boldin to “stay retired”

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane expects wide receiver Anquan Boldin to “stay retired.” Not that Boldin has many other options.

Buffalo did not trade him before Tuesday’s deadline, and Beane insists they won’t release him from the retired list, allowing Boldin to go elsewhere.

Boldin last week asked for permission to seek a trade and return to the NFL after retiring in August.

He joined the Bills on Aug. 7 and lasted less than two weeks before announcing his retirement, saying at the the time, “So I’m not coming back to play for a contender or to do anything else. I’m done with the game of football.”