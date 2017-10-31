Bucs won’t decide Jameis Winston plan for this week until Wednesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said after Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Panthers that he considered pulling quarterback Jameis Winston from the game after Winston took a hit on his already injured right shoulder in the second half of the game.

Koetter left Winston in, but it seemed clear that Winston wasn’t totally right in the game against the Panthers a week after shining in the second half against the Bills. Koetter noted it was windy, but also said last Friday that Winston aggravated his shoulder injury against Buffalo and some have suggested it would be better for Winston to sit until he’s healthy.

Koetter said on Monday that the team would come up with a plan for Winston’s week, including whether he practices on Wednesday and Thursday, between now and Wednesday.

“There’s three factors in that,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “First and foremost is what the medical staff says. That’s for every player. Jameis is at the front of the list. Second is the player. The player knows if he can go or not. And then third, when we’re watching practice, if it doesn’t look like they can go or it looks like they can’t go at a success rate good enough for us to win. … But we haven’t had any of those things.”

Winston has started every game for the Buccaneers since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2015. The team will have to figure out if continuing that streak is in everyone’s best interest in New Orleans this Sunday.