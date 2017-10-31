Chris Harris: Broncos are giving games away

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph wouldn’t commit to sticking with starting quarterback Trevor Siemian after Siemian threw three interceptions in Monday night’s 29-19 loss to Chiefs and said he’d look at the film before making any decision.

He may also take a little time to listen to what’s being said around the team because it sounds like frustration is rising inside the locker room. Cornerback Chris Harris correctly noted that the team “can’t win if we can’t score” and that it’s difficult when the offense digs a hole for the team by turning the ball over.

The first score of Monday’s game came when Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters returned a Jamaal Charles fumble for a touchdown and it’s clear the giveaways are a problem based on Harris’ answer to a question about tension in the locker room.

“There’s high tension,” Harris said in comments distributed by the team. “We’re not winning. We’re not taking care of the football. We’re giving the games away. We had some crucial chances to make a stop to give us a chance. We got back on the turnovers, which was a positive. Other than that, it was an ugly game.”

If the Broncos do pull Siemian, their preferred replacement would likely be 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Lynch has not been active yet this season because of a right shoulder injury, but he’s been practicing recently. Even if he’s not ready, the Broncos may need to consider Brock Osweiler because three losses and 11 turnovers in three weeks is about as clear a sign as one could ever get that the current approach isn’t working.