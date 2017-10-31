Colts G.M.: Cortisone shots didn’t work on Andrew Luck’s shoulder

Getty Images

The Colts seem willing to dole out Andrew Luck news a week a time (there are still December tickets to sell, after all). But the slow recovery of their franchise quarterback continues to point to solutions that extend into 2018.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, the latest setback came when cortisone shots did not alleviate the soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder, leading to another round of visits to specialists.

During his radio show on WFNI, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard acknowledged those shots.

“Well, when he had the shots — he’s been having some soreness in his shoulder, and we gave him the shots two weeks ago, hoping that would settle it down,” Ballard said. “And it hasn’t quite settled it down yet, so we wanted to start getting some answers. And he’s gone to a couple other doctors just to get some opinions to see where we’re at. Hopefully we’ll have an update here later in the week, but look: Andrew’s exhausted every avenue to try to get ready and get back and play, and that was our hope, also. So we’ll have more answers, though, as we go forward later this week.”

Poor Chuck Pagano gets left out there to address it in the short term, and answered one question Monday about the future by saying: “I am not a doctor, so I am not qualified to answer that question.”

In the interim, Luck keeps talking to more people who are, and it looks less and less likely he’ll suit up for the Colts at all this year.