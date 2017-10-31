Cowboys working out Owa Odighizuwa

Getty Images

The Cowboys are looking for some help on defense, and they’re taking a look at a former Giants third-rounder — who could replace another former Giants third-rounder.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are working out defensive end Owa Odighizuwa today.

The Giants released Odighizuwa in August, after a peculiar offseason in which he wondered aloud if he needed to step away from football, came back, and then was hit with a four-game PED suspension. He’s still waiting for his first NFL sack.

The Cowboys recently cut former Giants defensive end Damontre Moore, saying it was just a football decision and not because he raised his fist after the national anthem or because he was involved in a nightclub altercation.