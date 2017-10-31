Danny Woodhead returns to practice for first time since going on injured reserve

Getty Images

Danny Woodhead is back at Ravens practice for the first time in seven weeks.

Woodhead, the running back who suffered a Week One hamstring injury, has been cleared and is practicing this week, the team announced.

That’s good news for Baltimore’s offense, although Woodhead is not eligible to return to the active roster on Sunday against the Titans because players who go on injured reserve have to miss at least eight weeks. Instead, Woodhead could return two weeks later, after the Ravens’ bye, against the Packers.

Woodhead has played just three games in the last year and a half. In addition to missing every game but one this year, last year Woodhead suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Two.